Board weighs ex-UOG professor's request for unsupervised parole

The Guam Parole Board is weighing whether to allow Michael Ehlert's request for unsupervised parole off island.

Ehlert appeared before the board Friday morning to talk about the request but was told at the end of the meeting that his parole officer would advise him later of the board's decision.

One of the members stated it was his first time handling such a request. Another member said that if Ehlert is granted unsupervised parole, because of the "gravity" of his conviction, the board would want weekly check-ins via phone or email, which Ehlert said would not be difficult.

The former University of Guam professor was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct in October 2017. He attempted to appeal the conviction but was denied.

Ehlert is now nearing the end of his 18-month sentence, which he began on June 24, 2019. He would then serve three years of parole after release.

The request for unsupervised off-island parole has drawn concern.

"I do not know where he wishes to go, but just the thought of having the possibility of running into him outside of Guam horrifies me. Truthfully, even in my day-to-day life, I am constantly put on edge when I see men in public and pictures of men who look like him," a woman who said Ehlert sexually assaulted her in 2014, when she was 19 years old, stated in a letter to the board.

"I am terribly concerned about my safety and the safety of others if Ehlert is to be allowed to do his parole unsupervised and off island," she added.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes also wrote to the board stating that she agreed supervision of Ehlert must be maintained.

Ehlert wants to reside in Hong Kong, where he previously traveled to find employment. He told the parole board that he has Hong Kong residency and is married to a woman living there.

Maintaining innocence

Ehlert was first charged following accusations that he sexually assaulted students during a party at his home in Ipan, Talofofo, in November 2014. The case drew significant media attention and resulted in policy changes at UOG.

Despite the conviction, and upon questioning from a board member, Ehlert said Friday that he maintains his innocence.

"However, having said that, it distresses me terribly that anyone could think I could commit these offenses ... that a jury of my peers felt I had put myself in a position where I could be convicted of such an offense, keeps me up every night," he added.

Ehlert said he can't change the past, but he is in a different place mentally today. He said he believed he was in a bad place when the incident took place, having occurred after a messy divorce and the loss of a subsequent partner to cancer. He was also single at the time and might have behaved in too friendly a manner, he added.

"During that time, some boundaries got blurry, and I did interact with students at too friendly a place. So that put me in a position where I could even be charged with these things. And for that, I am terribly sorry. I accept that I put myself in that position ... but I maintain that I did not commit these acts as convicted," Ehlert said.

Ehlert said he had always tried to treat students as peers as a way for them to perform at a higher level. This is why he allowed students to hold parties at his home. The parties took place since 2006 and no incidents took place until 2014, he added.

"I think some of it has to do with the fact that, students who were new in the program, although being adult, they didn't quite see how I was really friendly with the older students and yet I kept clear boundaries," Ehlert said.

"So this last party ... There was a mix of older students and younger students. And the older students I had been doing research with, many of them for three years. So we got along well ... problems arose from younger students who didn't know, 'OK, Ehlert's just very friendly and open but he's not trying to be harassing.' And, so that distinction there got lost," he added.

'Retraumatized and revictimized'

The victim who wrote to the board stated that Ehlert's actions traumatized her so much that she had contemplated suicide.

"I am so exhausted and overwhelmed by the fact that I have to advocate for myself every single time that he makes a request that he seems to feel so entitled to. I truly feel that each time I go through this I am being retraumatized and revictimized," she wrote.

"Guam Parole Board Members, I am also kindly asking for you all to consider the message that will be sent out to Ehlert’s victims, their families, and our communities if a registered sex offender who is guilty of a third-degree criminal sexual conduct – a felony – is not only granted unsupervised parole, but also parole off island," the woman added later.