Rescue units pulled an individual out of the waters at the Hagåtña boat basin after a fishing boat capsized.

A 911 call was received a call at 7:12 p.m. Thursday regarding two possible distressed swimmers. Rescue units arrived at the channel leading into the boat basin at 7:19 p.m. and saw a boat, approximately 12 feet in length, that had capsized. Two men had been in the boat.

One of the men was able to swim back to shore, though he suffered exhaustion and had minor injuries. Medics transported him to Guam Memorial Hospital.

The man that rescue units pulled out of the water, at approximately 7:30 p.m., refused all medical services.