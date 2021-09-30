Surfers SEP 28-4.JPG

HIGH SEAS: Waves break along the reef line of Agana Bay on Tuesday. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a high surf advisory through Oct. 1. There is also a high risk of rip currents as the distant swells from Typhoon Mindulle will cause hazardous surf along west- and north-facing reefs. on Thursday, the surf was forecasted to increase again, becoming 9 to 11 feet along north- and west-facing reefs and will stay near those levels through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post 

Rescue units pulled an individual out of the waters at the Hagåtña boat basin after a fishing boat capsized. 

A 911 call was received a call at 7:12 p.m. Thursday regarding two possible distressed swimmers. Rescue units arrived at the channel leading into the boat basin at 7:19 p.m. and saw a boat, approximately 12 feet in length, that had capsized. Two men had been in the boat. 

One of the men was able to swim back to shore, though he suffered exhaustion and had minor injuries. Medics transported him to Guam Memorial Hospital. 

The man that rescue units pulled out of the water, at approximately 7:30 p.m., refused all medical services. 

