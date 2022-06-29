Joe San Nicolas had spent some time Saturday working on his boat, the Lucky Lady, just as he did nearly every day. Sunday served as the regular break for the week, but, by Monday morning, San Nicolas had gotten a call that a boat moored in the Hågat Marina was submerged.

After arriving at the scene, it didn't take long to confirm it was his boat.

San Nicolas blamed the incident on vandalism. He said a water valve was opened and a hose was left in the boat, pouring water into it and causing it to sink.

"Somebody opened the valve. And who knows? I don't know, but there's a lot of vandalism here," San Nicolas said Tuesday, adding that, in the past, a charger and rod and reel had been stolen from him.

"I'm not the only one having vandalism here. All these people here. This old man was here, removed his sail boat. Somebody stole his anchor, and it was a big anchor," San Nicolas said.

There needs to be more security at the marina, he added. While there is a gate for the walkway where his boat was docked, a padlock for it was rusted to the point of being seemingly unusable. And the gate is never shut, according to San Nicolas.

'I've been pounding the commercial port, put a padlock on the door. No action taken. Put a camera in that door," he said Monday, during an initial interview with The Guam Daily Post.

On Tuesday, a team from contractor Trident Cross LLC was working to lift the Lucky Lady out from under the water.

San Nicolas said a meeting was held earlier this year with Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio. The Post asked Respicio if security concerns at the marina in Hågat have been brought to his attention, whether he had met with the community that uses the marina, and what the Port has done or will do to address concerns.

The general manager confirmed port police and safety divisions are looking into San Nicolas' vandalism claim, but otherwise reserved comment as the matter is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the incident has taken a toll on San Nicolas, who said Tuesday morning that he hadn't slept yet.

San Nicolas said the boat had been on Guam since 2009 and was bought at a cost of $60,000, but he's also put in new parts. He also has to pay for the service to lift the boat out of the water. The first thing he'll do to work on repairs is to address the engine, San Nicolas said.