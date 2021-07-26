The local sector of the U.S. Coast Guard continues its active search for two overdue mariners.

Lee Putnam, the sector's command duty officer, said three craft were involved in the mission Sunday. A fast response cutter was searching the waters northwest of Rota, while a C-130 was covering the area northwest of Guam. In addition to the Coast Guard vessel and plane, the U.S. Navy also deployed its P-8 Poseidon, a maritime patrol aircraft to aid in the search between Rota and Saipan.

The two planes alone were expected to cover about 2,100 square nautical miles, an area about 11 times the size of Guam.

The pair, who have been identified as Xiao Wei Quin and Yun Liu Red, left Saipan in a 14-foot black Kodiak skiff bound for Guam on July 18. One of the mariners spouses reported she was concerned about their well-being to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety. The last text the spouse received from her husband stated they could see Guam.

A press release states it is possible they made it safely to shore on Guam. The Coast Guard is asking anyone who may have information on their whereabouts to contact the command center at (671) 355-4824.

(Daily Post Staff)