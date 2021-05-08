Boaters urged to avoid hazardous conditions

A small craft advisory is in effect for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan, until Saturday morning.

East winds of 20 knots with frequent gusts up to 25 knots are expected, making conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan residents were also cautioned about life-threatening rip currents on east-facing reefs of the Marianas. The advisory was in effect through Friday evening.

Strong rip currents can drag people out to sea, according the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense.