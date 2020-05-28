Guam Visitors Bureau vice president Bobby Alvarez has submitted his resignation, which is effective May 31, according to GVB board chairman Sonny Ada.

Ada accepted the resignation.

Gerry Perez will replace Alvarez on an interim basis.

The announcement comes after the resignation of the GVB president.

On May 4, GVB President and CEO Pilar Laguana announced her retirement, which is scheduled to begin May 30.

Former Gov. Carl Gutierrez has officially been selected to serve as the interim chief executive and president.