2 bodies pulled from golf course lake

The bodies of a man and a woman were pulled from one of the lakes at the Guam International Country Club in Dededo around 10 a.m. today, police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed.

"We do know they are guests of the country club," Tapao said.

They registered as guests today, he said.

It's unclear how long they've been in the water. The golf course has a number of lakes.

Crime scene investigators are on site.

The golf course's staff called 911 around 9:50 a.m.

The Guam Fire Department stated 911 received a call of a possible drowning victim at the golf course at 9:51 a.m. Rescue units arrived at 9:57 hours.

An adult woman was transported to GRMC, and CPR was conducted. GFD was also notified of the possibility of a second patient at 10:08 a.m. which led to the retrieval of the man from the lake.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The case is classified as a drowning.

Police are working with the golf course management.

More details will follow.