Body found at homeless shelter

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead at the Tamuning Plaza Hotel on Friday afternoon.

“The assistance of patrol officers were requested by Guam Fire Medic Unit for an expired person,” said Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Police were seen questioning witnesses at the scene just before 2 p.m.

The hotel is being used by Catholic Social Service as a homeless shelter.

Savella confirmed late Friday that the expired body is a man, and authorities do not suspect his death was a result of foul play.

She said the case remains open and is being investigated.