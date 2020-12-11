Body found in bay

Spear fishermen found the body of a man Thursday afternoon at the Hagåtña boat basin.

Guam Fire Department responders went to the boat basin after a call was made about the discovery of the body at 5:15 p.m., said GFD's spokesman, firefighter Kevin Reilly.

He said the spear fishermen were traversing the rocks at the boat basin and happened upon the deceased.

The body was found near the wastewater treatment plant by the Hagåtña marina.

The deceased has not been identified. He was possibly 50 years or older, according to Reilly.

It's not clear if the deceased had been in the bay for a while.

The Guam Police Department hasn't released information other than confirming officers responded to a call to West Hagåtña Bay following the discovery of the body.

Authorities didn't indicate if there were visible signs of injuries or foul play.

No other details were available as of press time.

On Nov. 30, GPD launched an investigation into the discovery of a human skull, also in the Hagåtña Bay, near Adelup.

The skull was found on the beach near where Ylig river empties into the bay.