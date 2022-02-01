Body found in blaze remains a mystery

Burnt trash is what's left behind at the scene where first responders made a surprising discovery in Chalan Pago over the weekend.

Detectives with the Guam Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division continue to interview witnesses in hopes of identifying the body that was found just off Route 10 on Saturday morning.

An abandoned structure is also on the property located behind a pump station.

Nathaniel Dulla, who lives across the street from where the death investigation unfolded, was one of the neighbors interviewed by authorities.

Dulla told The Guam Daily Post he and his dad were out that morning cleaning the yard.

He said his father was first to notice the smoke.

"He saw it early in the morning. He thought it was just someone burning trash," he said. "I actually heard an explosion. There was a bang when I saw the smoke as I was bush cutting up in the hill."

Dulla asked his mom to call 911.

The Guam Fire Department responded. It was after firefighters extinguished the flames they discovered what they believed to be human remains. They called in the police.

"I was kind of shocked. We don't really get that kind of stuff here," Dulla said. "We are now even more alert. We do have security cameras and have been watching it very (closely) to see what's going on. It was really close to my house. We are just very cautious now."

Chalan Pago Mayor Jessy Gogue said he hasn't heard any details about the case from police investigators.

"I'm shocked. There's not a lot of crime in our village," Gogue said. "To have something occur in that area is uncommon. It's uncommon for that to occur in our village at all."

As part of the investigation and effort to identify the body, police issued a public service announcement asking the community to contact them if they know of anyone who has recently gone missing or if they have a family member who has not returned home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police dispatch at 671-475-8615~7.