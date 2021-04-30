Body found in car parked at Paseo

Police have initiated an investigation after a man's body was found Thursday morning in a car parked at the Paseo de Susana Park in Hagåtña.

The Guam Police Department received a call around 9 a.m., according to police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division noted no signs of foul play.

Police have been able to identify the man but can't release his name until the next of kin is informed.

Tapao said the case is open pending an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.