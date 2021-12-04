Body found in Tumon Bay; beachgoers pull him to shore

A man was found dead and floating in the water off Matapang Beach in Tumon Bay on Friday morning.

The Guam Fire Department received a 911 call about a possible drowning victim at 8:12 a.m.

GFD rescue units arrived within six minutes of the call and found the man without a pulse.

Allyson Chiu, a reporter focusing on wellness for The Washington Post, discovered the man while she was out paddleboarding. Chiu grew up on Guam and was visiting family on the island.

Chiu said, while she was paddleboarding, she saw something in the water.

Upon closer look, she saw the lifeless man who was wearing a polo shirt, zoris and goggles.

Chiu said she and another beachgoer tried to pull the man onto her paddle board, but they were unable to do so.

Instead, they started pulling the man closer to shore, and they were doing so when GFD rescue units arrived.

Chiu sad there were other people on the beach who helped try to get aid for the man or pull him to shore.