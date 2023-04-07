Body of gas tanker truck driver retrieved from Humåtak ravine

The body of the man driving a fuel tanker truck that veered off Route 2 into a southern ravine Wednesday has been extracted from the crash site.

The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the liquefied petroleum gas tanker at the time of the crash, has not been identified. The Joint Information Center did confirm, however, that after 24 hours the site was declared safe for emergency responders to enter and remove the man’s body.

“At 5:15 a.m., (Guam Fire Department) personnel reported the LP gas tank was completely empty of its contents, and flammability and oxygen levels were deemed safe for entry,” the JIC reported Thursday, adding that the Guam Police Department and the Department of Revenue and Taxation Motor Carrier Division will continue their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Hours after that release Thursday, the JIC provided another update that noted the male driver had been extracted at 10:10 a.m. and taken to Guam Memorial Hospital.

It took a concerted effort between first responders and a private contractor of about 30 hours to safely extract the tanker truck at the crash site. The vehicle had landed in a ravine bordering the southbound lane into Humåtak, an area of the road with sharp turns, bumps and divots. The metal railing meant to block vehicles from veering into the ravine showed visible damage from the crash.

A private contractor removed the truck and fuel tank from the ravine at 2:35 p.m. Thursday using an excavator, the fire department confirmed.

As of 3:11 p.m. Thursday, both southbound and northbound lanes of travel on Route 2 into Humåtak were cleared and open.