The body of a 53-year-old spear fisherman was pulled out of Pago Bay early Tuesday morning.

The fisherman, whose name has not been publicly released, had gone spearfishing around 4:30 p.m. Monday and didn’t return to shore by that evening. His brother and a friend were waiting for him on the shore.

A little after 7 p.m., the fisherman’s friend, Ernie Quenga called 911. That’s when the Guam Fire Department came down to the little beach area where Quenga sets up his fishing camp and watches as many swimmers, snorkelers and fishermen go in and out of the bay.

Quenga said his friend hadn’t brought a flashlight with him as he wasn’t expecting to be out that long.

"He was just going to go out and snorkel a little bit,” Quenga said, adding his friend hoped to find some tataga, or unicorn fish, while he was out.

“He was smiling, really happy,” Quenga said, saying he’s known the man for years. “He’s a good fisherman, a strong fisherman.”

Pointing towards a boat anchored about 30 feet offshore, Quenga said the fisherman swam past the boat and straight out to the channel then to Hensa bay, which is on the right side of the channel.

He said after a while, Quenga’s wife saw the fisherman in the middle of the channel, which is about 60 to 80 feet deep. She told Quenga who went out and checked from the shore and saw his friend was swimming back into the shallower waters of 10-15 feet. Quenga said it looked like he was waiting for the tataga, which typically feed then go into the crevices around that area.

That was the last sighting he had of his friend.

Quenga said the fisherman’s brother, who had gone fishing on the other side of the bay, came back in just before dark and asked if his brother had come back in.

At about 7 p.m. they started getting worried. A little after that, Quenga made the call to 911.

He said GFD came with boats, jet skis, maps that they charted and marked into sections. They asked him what he’d noticed about the current. Then they headed out - search and rescue team members on jet skis, some diving in the water, each going through their section.s

GFD Talofofo firefighters arrived to walk the shoreline, and Quenga could see U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam boats on the deeper areas of the bay and a Navy HSC-25 helicopter searching from above.

“Everyone was here … even volunteer firefighters were here they wanted to help,” he said.

At about 10 p.m., GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly said the Jet Skis had been brought back in and with the current pushing inward, GFD will focus on a search area in the shallow waters.

"We'll do a shallow water search and (search) along the reef line," he said.

The search went on until about 2 a.m. Tuesday. GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly said they decided to stop the search for a few hours and resume at first light.

Quenga said first thing on Tuesday morning, “everyone was here, full force.”

Unfortunately, he said, they found his friend floating in a calm area where the currents swirl around.

“Sadly, my friend,” Quenga said, pausing: “He’s in a better place.”