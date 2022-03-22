The search will continue at first light this morning for the second fisherman who remained missing as of Monday, the third day since he and a companion were swept over the reef off Inalåhan.

The body of one of the men was recovered off Ulomnia Beach Monday morning. Searchers, hampered by rough seas and poor visibility, paused the search Monday evening.

The search for the two men, ages 24 and 28, began on Saturday evening. The men have been identified as Tj Ngiton and Jayvan Apatang by family and friends.

The recovered body will be transported to the morgue for positive identification by family members, according to GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly.

“Units from the Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, and a drone from Aviation Concepts will continue to search for the other missing man."

Ulomnia Beach sits on private property. The long drive inward opens up to the beach where conditions were rough Monday morning.

Involved in the multi-agency response are GFD, U.S. Coast Guard, a Navy HSC-25 search-and-rescue crew and a drone deployed to search by land, air and shoreline for the two men.

Derson Teresio, Ngitong’s first cousin, shared that Ngitong was not an avid fisherman and did not frequent Ulomnia Beach. He and his family stayed close to the shore watching the responders search the waters.

“We are all still in pain, we are out here praying, hoping to find something – at least something,” Teresio said.

Less than two hours after speaking with The Guam Daily Post, GFD units pulled a body from the water.

As responders continue to search for the second man, a GoFundMe page created for Apatang shed light into what may have transpired.

“Dear family and friends we asking for assistance for Jayvan and his family in this time of need. He was out fishing. Saw a couple in distress and went to assist. He was able to save the women and went back to assist the man, with tides and currents they were pulled out into the reef. All funds will assist his family in this hard unexpected event in their lives. Any little counts. We continue to ask for continued prayers and thank you all for the love and support in this time of need. Si yu’us ma’ase from our family to yours. God bless you all and be with you always,” wrote Tasha Garado, the organizer of the page.

Understanding the currents

The waters at Ulomnia Beach are not forgiving, according to Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf.

“The thing that fishermen need to understand is that the waters on top may actually look nice and calm but it's the undercurrent that they are unaware of and an inexperienced fisherman would not know that,” Chargualaf said. “The truth is over here the water is treacherous and the reef is not forgiving.”

Reading the waves, understanding the winds, moons, and tides are all skills that will help keep people safe in tough sea conditions, he said.

“If the winds continue the way they are regardless of the time of the day, those currents and waves are going to be high – up to 7 to 9 feet high.” That would absolutely be a no-no already, you wouldn’t want to venture or even make an attempt to enter in,” Chargualaf said.

He said as the waves crash on the rocks, the pull of the receding waters are strong enough to drag a person out beyond the reef. Anyone swimming through the waters off Ulomnia Beach has to be physically strong and familiar with the area, he said.

“You can’t just swim directly back into land; you actually have to swim in a 45-degree angle. When the current pulls you, it actually pulls you out. One thing you don’t want to do is fight that current. What a lot of fisherman and swimmers do wrong is they try to fight back the current to land,” Chargualaf said. “You end up getting so fatigued and that’s what results in a lot of them perishing.”

'We have lost several lives'

While this is the time of year when the waters are calmer, looks can be deceiving, he added.

“Unfortunately, this time is very windy, with those winds come big waves and the current. The sad part is that particular area, we have lost several lives, some people who live in Inalåhan, but it's predominately people who don’t live in Inalåhan, who don’t understand the situation you have to put up with,” Chargualaf said.

He said the current carries from north to south. Responders continue to focus their search efforts from Ulomnia Beach to Bear Rock, about a mile away.