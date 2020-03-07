A 31-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill and admitted to police he deals drugs.

Lawrence Alforque had gone into a gas station in Piti and allegedly tried to pass off the fake money. He told police he got the $100 bill from a friend after selling the friend a phone, court documents state.

Officers conducted a search of his vehicle and found 17 small, resealable bags, one bag containing methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

According to court documents, Alforque told police he buys a “good amount” of methamphetamine and sells it to various people in his area.

He also allegedly admitted to smoking the drug “ice” that morning.

Aflorque was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.