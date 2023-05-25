Boil water, conservation notices issued

Island residents are being asked not to consume water from their taps without boiling it first.

The advisory from the Guam Waterworks Authority is “due to possible bacterial contamination in the water that can occur when increased run-off enters a drinking water source following heavy rain,” according to the Joint Information Center.

GWA will perform assessments to confirm the island’s drinking water supply is safe “as soon as possible,” JIC stated.

While the boil water notice is active, residents should not drink or cook with tap water until it is boiled at least 3 minutes. This will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be present.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for “drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” according to JIC.

GWA crews are working to restore services to a number of villages and neighborhoods, including Tamuning, Nimitz Hill, Hågat, Sånta Rita, Yona, Talo’fo’fo’, Ipan and Malojloj.

Residents who live in southern Guam are additionally asked to conserve water.

JIC reported the second advisory, which applies to customers from Ipan to Humåtak, is due to high turbidity in the Ugum River.

Customers seeking more information can call GWA’s 24-hour phone line at 671-646-4211 or visit facebook.com/guamwaterworksauthority.