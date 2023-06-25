The Guam Waterworks Authority has received the OK from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to lift the precautionary boil water notice for all customers.

"Lifting of the precautionary boil water notice means the water system has adequate pressure and water sampling and analysis in all areas confirm the water in our distribution system is clear of any contaminants," GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo stated in a release late Friday night.

"We appreciate the public’s understanding during this restoration period," Bordallo added.

The announcement came on the heels of the announcement Thursday night that water service had been fully restored. However, GWA did note that pocket outages may still occur.

The precautionary boil water notice had been lifted for most villages last week, but it was maintained for certain areas as the utility continued to work toward restoring water service.

GWA issued the notice soon after the passage of Typhoon Mawar last month, which cut off power and water to most of the island.

Bacterial contamination can occur when increased runoff enters the drinking water source if there is a loss of line pressure to less than 5 psi, a pipe break lasts more than 12 hours or there is a failure in the water treatment process.

As a precaution, residents were encouraged, but not required, to boil water before use, or to use bottled water, even after several rounds of testing indicated that tap water was safe to drink.

In addition to GWA lifting the precautionary boil water notice, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero decided to end early the emergency water declaration. The first declaration of a water supply shortage was made on June 3. Residents were told to only use water for public health, safety and welfare purposes. Car washing, water blasting and other such activities were unauthorized.

A second declaration was made on June 17, before the first declaration expired, extending the state of emergency to July 4.

On Friday, the governor lifted the emergency, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday. That means the community can now resume using public water for any purpose.

"I have closely tracked GWA’s progress in restoring water services to our island," the governor stated. "As of the time of this writing, just four weeks into the recovery effort, GWA reports that it has restored water to over 95% of customers and that Guam’s water supply system is at pre-typhoon production, with 101 wells producing approximately 34.7 million gallons of water per day, or 102% of pre-typhoon production."