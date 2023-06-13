Boil water notice remains in effect

Residents are encouraged to continue to boil water for drinking and cooking if it comes out of the tap, as a weekslong precautionary measure remains in effect in the midst of water restoration efforts around the island.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Joint Information Center reported that the northern water system was operating normally, as 91 operable wells were on line, which represents 76% of total wells.

In the central region, water for many villages was restored, however, water levels in Barrigada, Chaot and Mangilao still needed to be built up. Until then, residents will experience “intermittent service disruption during peak demand times.”

In the south, water was restored from Ipan, Talo'fo'fo' to Humåtak, however, the Ugum Surface Water Treatment Plant operated at reduced capacity.

The JIC news release reminded the community that the boil water notice remained in effect.

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice,” the release said.

According to Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo, “Samples will be collected as soon as service is restored and pressures normalize.” He noted the analysis takes 24 hours.

GWA and the Guam Environmental Protection Agency have begun discussing this process and will confer to determine when to lift the precautionary boil water advisory.

Bordallo said they would present the results to Guam EPA as soon as available.

Guam EPA spokesperson Nic Lee told The Guam Daily Post Monday they continue to work with GWA to ensure that all the sanitary requirements are met so that reasonable assurances are made in GWA’s decision-making process to lift its precautionary boil water notice.

Considerations will include areas where localized systems maintain pressure for at least 48 hours; chlorine residuals being within normal limits; water sampling yielding negative results for total coliform and E. coli; and storm damaged tanks, wells and other critical water distribution components being repaired.

Once the criteria are met, it will be up to GWA to make the call to lift the boil water notice, Lee said.