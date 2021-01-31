Boka Box shares healthy meals from new Hagåtña location

The Boka Box held a grand opening ceremony for its new Hagåtña location.

The restaurant owners were joined by members of their staff, Monsignor James Benavente, and the media.

The Boka Box restaurant and meal preparation service moved from it's former location along Route 4 to West Soledad Street in Hagåtña where in-door dining and take-out services are available.

They proudly join the camaraderie of locally-owned and operated restaurants in the area while humbly underscoring their mark in the island capital’s food hub, according to the press release.

“Our goal has always been to improve and maintain the health of our island’s residents through proper nutrition. Food plays a huge role in preventing and managing morbidities that put one at risk for COVID- 19," said owner Jesse Rosario.

"Here at The Boka Box, we are more passionate than ever to do what we can to keep our loved ones healthy. We feel that this new location allows us to continue expanding our services for our residents to help create a healthier Guam.

"We thank our residents for their incredible patronage, and we invite them to come by to try some new brunch menu items coming next month," he added.

What else is new

Boka Box recently announced their Diet-Beat-It Program, which aims to help people diagnosed with diabetes. The program includes regular consultations with a nutrition professional, meal plans specifically designed to fit the client’s needs, and follow-up analyses.

Also, starting in February, the restaurant will offer a new brunch menu that includes a selection of paleo, keto, and grain-free breakfast, lunch, and dessert classics. The menu includes customer favorites like The Fiesta Plate, oven-fried chicken, quinoa fried rice, and the keto Italian sandwich.