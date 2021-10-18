Arlie Flores Bonto of Dededo was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Bonto is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.

Love of Learning Awards help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members.

Bonto, a program coordinator with the Department of Public Health and Social Services' Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, will use funds from the award to complete her certified manager certification.

Bonto was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2020 at the University of Guam.

