The Guam Police Department appeared Monday before the Guam Legislature to discuss its $51.2 million budget request for the upcoming fiscal year, which is about $16 million above the department's appropriation for fiscal 2022.

The share of the requested appropriation that will pay for salaries and other personnel-related expenses is 82%, according to Stephen Ignacio, the chief of police. The department is hopeful that recently approved raises for law enforcement officers, which are set to continue through the new fiscal year, will help address the dip in staffing.

“Sixty-seven people have retired, resigned or have passed away while employed with GPD. Seventeen police officer trainees resigned when they were hired, and have since left, … 29 civilians have resigned or retired,” he said.

In total, GPD has lost 113 workers from 2019 to the present. The department currently is working to use existing authorization to hire 16 retired police officers as limited-term employees for one year. They are slated to receive a $10,000 signing bonus, Ignacio said. GPD also is slated to be bolstered with six airport police officers detailed to the department's ranks for up to a year. Police trainee cycles are open continually, he added.

A number of positions can be filled once interviews and selections are completed as well. The department is close to recruiting detention and facility guards, police captains, an administrative services officer, an automotive mechanic leader, criminalists and clerks, according to Ignacio.

The department has announced openings for a police major and dispatchers, and expects announcements for lieutenants and sergeants and officers soon.

Several accomplishments during the course of this fiscal year were highlighted for lawmakers, including the seizure of 58,994 grams of methamphetamines, 3,315 grams of cocaine, 18,379 grams of cannabis and 23 firearms. During the course of investigations, more than $1.7 million in U.S. currency and cryptocurrency also were seized.

According to Ignacio, GPD’s Criminal Investigation Section “solved” eight out of eight homicides, along with two cold cases from previous years. These crimes, along with 159 other violent offenses or theft-related cases, are pending prosecution, he said.

The data was noted by Speaker Therese Terlaje when discussing the budget request with the department.

“I appreciate all the statistics that you put in here, those are very helpful for us. Especially when establishing policy, sometimes what we’re working on (doesn’t) match the statistics of what’s actually going on out there,” she said.

Juvenile justice

Terlaje, who chairs the legislature’s committee on justice, asked for more information about programs that aim to help youth offenders who find themselves in police custody.

The current program is a partnership with the Office of the Attorney General, Ignacio said.

“We discuss cases with (the OAG) beforehand to determine if we’re going to charge a minor, bring them before the juvenile court or we’re going to place a child … into – almost like a diversion program, if you will,” he said. “Sometimes we do charge them, and then we work with the (OAG), even after they're charged, to put them into a restorative justice program, where we divert them away from doing time at DYA, and we provide that avenue.”

“Do you still believe in those? Do you find that those are effective for your purposes?” Terlaje asked.

The chief replied the program's impact is assessed on a “case-by-case basis.”

“Depending on the juvenile, the level of the offense and whether – after the analysis of the juvenile – whether they would benefit from the restorative justice process,” Ignacio said.

Terlaje also inquired about the status of the island’s forensic laboratory, which is not in operation. A team of four people will be heading to Hawaii for a one-week work-study program for the state’s accredited DNA lab as part of the process to get Guam’s lab open.

“We’re building up the team. We’re sending the criminalists and the police lieutenant for policy and analysis. So we’re looking at everything from equipment to staffing, legislation and possibly even a fee schedule,” he said.