Local artist, writer and Salvation Army, Guam, spokesman C.J. Urquico has a new book out that he hopes will help children better understand the COVID-19 pandemic and how to get through it.

The book, "Coping with COVID when you're a kid", was born, he said, out of an abundance of time, material, and a nagging concern that started while traveling to bring his children home from Texas.

“I saw kids in the airpots and not all of them had their masks, and many weren’t wearing them properly,” Urquico said. “And I started thinking that maybe they’re not getting the same level of awareness as adults…. Maybe no one is really talking to them about COVID.”

He took out his notebook and started jotting things down. And slowly a book started to emerge.

Urquico was already focused on writing another book - one he’d been working on for some time and continues to work on - but the idea of a kids book to help them navigate a world in the middle of a pandemic “just sort of took over.”

In 30 days he wrote and illustrated the book in a language that he hopes educates children to the facts about COVID-19 and the impact on families.

“Not to scare them but to help them practice caution,” he said. “In the book you see a girl visiting her grandma and grandpa but she can’t get out of the car and can’t hug them.”

There are various scenarios, including one where Urquico explains how a mask should cover half of your face. And another he touches on how sometimes people don’t come home from the hospital.

“It goes into hard stuff like that but in a language that I hope kids will understand,” he said.

While at least one vaccine has been approved for emergency use, local and national officials have said the pandemic isn’t necessarily over. Masks and other public health measures will likely remain in place until late next year when a majority of the public are able to get vaccinated.

“I just hope the book makes it a little easier for parents to discuss the pandemic with their kids,” he said, noting that he has ideas to expand on the book to reflect the next stage of the pandemic.

In the meantime, Urquico was at a Machanaonao Elementary School on Tuesday. The Andrea R. Ilao Foundation, with the help of a grant, purchased 600 copies of the books to distribute to local schools and community organizations that deal with children and health.

The book is available on Amazon.