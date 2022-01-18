A Navy submarine capable of launching ballistic missiles made a Guam stop over the weekend.

The USS Nevada, an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, arrived at Apra Harbor on Jan. 15, according to a press release from Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

The Navy has just 14 of these kinds of submarines throughout all of its commands, and are often referred to as “boomers,” an article from Submarine Force Pacific states.

“They are designed specifically for stealth and the precise delivery of nuclear warheads,” the article states.

The port visit strengthens cooperation with regional allies and demonstrates America’s commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific, according to the Navy.

USS Nevada is “an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad,” according to the Navy’s release on the visit.

In 2016, another nuclear-powered submarine capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, the USS Pennsylvania, made a Guam stopover, the first time a U.S. submarine with such capability made a Guam stop in nearly three decades, according to the Navy at the time.