Dozens of boonie dogs and cats have been sent off island to their new forever families with the help of two groups.

One is HEART Guam, a local animal welfare nonprofit focused on education and advocacy, of which two members have been coordinating stateside adoptions as a pilot program - the Boonie Flight Project.

The other group is Guahan Paws for Pets, an animal rescue, rehabilitation, foster and adoption network based within a public Facebook group. The group fundraises to cover veterinary bills and tries to find permanent homes once the animals are healthy.