A last-minute flight cancellation will mean that 25 dogs won't be able to leave Guam and join their adoptive families this month. The departure would have been part of the Boonie Flight Project, a local initiative to pair Guam strays with adoptive families or shelters stateside.

A flight on Wednesday would have meant the 102nd adoption in six weeks. Rebooking a flight for the dogs isn't a simple matter either, as connecting flights need to be booked too, and that highlights some of the challenges with shipping pets off island to the states.

"The earliest we now can get dogs out is June 12 because the animal spots on other airlines stateside are already booked now. Our destinations will be limited by heat embargoes stateside going into effect June 1. We need to redo health certificates and veterinary examinations for 25 dogs. We need to ensure we have fosters able to support 25 dogs for another few weeks. And this creates a backlog of dogs as we were planning to fly a few more in June but now have limited space," said Lauren Cabrera, a co-founder of the Boonie Flight Project.

The flights are chartered through Asia Pacific Airlines, a subcontractor for United Airlines, according to Cabrera. There are only a few flights per month, and in early May, APA informed her group that they would not be shipping pets anymore. That decision was ultimately overturned but then the Wednesday flight was canceled. The Post requested clarification from APA, and that remains pending.

But without chartered flights, there is essentially no flight for pets needing to go stateside, or coming to Guam.

And on top of the availability of flights, shipping pets via charter is cost prohibitive, costing what may be thousands of dollars to transport even one animal, and that can mean pets get abandoned as a result.

Calls to reopen pet transport program

United Airlines did run a PetSafe Pet Transport program, which would be cheaper, but that remains suspended. The airline's website states that the program was suspended as travel demands and government restrictions continue to impact its schedule. Cabrera said the PetSafe program needs to be reestablished worldwide for the people of Guam.

"United Airlines is our lifeline airline out here on Guam. They stopped their PetSafe (animal shipping) program worldwide from March to August 2018, then discontinued it again when the pandemic hit in March 2020 due to fluctuating schedule and pandemic-related cancellations. Many other airlines around the world did this in some capacity at the start of the pandemic, however all other carriers who stopped animal travel have resumed now except United," she said.

United made an exception, for military traveling between Guam and Hawaii, and is reopening the program worldwide for military in July, according to Cabrera.

But that still leaves everyone else with limited options.

"If United reopened their pet program at prior rates, we could save so many more dogs and keep GAIN with a revolving door of rescues being sent stateside," Cabrera said. "Under United's pet shipping program, a puppy-size crate would cost approximately $350 and a large dog crate around $600. Many people, including military, are forced to abandon their pets here which only contributes to our overpopulation issues."