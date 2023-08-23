Guam Animals in Need and the Saipan Humane Society marked a significant goal Monday, sending off more than three dozen animals to be adopted in the states, and right in the middle of Clear the Shelters Month.

A total of 37 animals - 27 from Guam and 10 from Saipan - flew out Monday to rescue organizations or to their adoptive homes. That was enough to clear the adoption rows for GAIN and SHS, according to Lauren Cabrera, who not only serves as the GAIN board president, but also founded and manages the SHS. The milestone was achieved in partnership between the sister organizations and the Boonie Flight Project, an effort to connect strays with homes or shelters in other parts of the United States, for which Cabrera is also a co-founder.

"BFP does an amazing job advertising boonies and is always successful in finding loving homes for the pets and other rescues for those that take a little longer to find their forever family," Alison Hadley, GAIN executive director, told The Guam Daily Post.

While she acknowledged that new animals would likely soon be coming into the adoption row at GAIN, she added that Monday's flight was still "super exciting."

Kelsey Graupner, another BFP co-founder and staff member at GAIN, said they were thankful for all the community and off-island support that "helps make all this possible."

The animals that flew out Monday were a combination of adult dogs and puppies, and adult cats and kittens. The animals from Saipan included a "tripod" dog and kitten, meaning the animals were missing a leg.

"Some of these pets will be sent to other rescues in Maine; Oregon; Honolulu; and Newark, New Jersey," Hadley said. "And everyone else has found forever families in a variety of states and cities: New Jersey, Maine, Connecticut, Oregon, Texas, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit and Tampa. (The) majority of the animals are already fixed before flying, but some will receive their surgeries once they arrive at the other rescues - as animals must have an appropriate amount of wait time after surgery before flying, so we must make sure each animal is safe for their flight."

She added that none of the flights would be possible without help from Lisa Meador of Animal Travel Agent LLC. The assistance Meador has provided wasn't easy to perform, Hadley said, but the hurdles and hoops jumped through have now allowed the flight process to become much smoother and streamlined, making it easier to send more pets off island.

Partnership

Monday's flight also highlights the partnership between GAIN, SHS and BFP, Hadley said.

Although all three organizations hold different types of focus due to their respective clientele, locations, the needs of those locations and access to resources, there is still a strong supportive system among the organizations that focuses on the welfare of island pets, Hadley said.

"So we see this as the beginning of a beautiful and successful working partnership for the benefit of the four-legged population," she added.