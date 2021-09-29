Booster shot rollout coming for Guam's elderly, vulnerable

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday met with health officials to finalize a plan to roll out COVID-19 booster shots, days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech booster for essential workers such as doctors and nurses, those at least 65 years old and other vulnerable people.

The Pfizer vaccine is allowed for those as young as 12, so most, or 59%, of those fully vaccinated in Guam got that vaccine.

The CDC has said "more data on the effectiveness and safety" of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are "expected soon."

In Guam, the goal is to start offering the booster shots "as soon as possible," Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson Janela Carrera said on Tuesday.

"We have a draft plan and we want to make sure that this plan is in line with the directive from CDC and the (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)," she said.

The ongoing finalization includes making sure DPHSS is within its authority to implement the booster shot program properly, along with the timelines and prioritization.

"We are finalizing the plans for the COVID-19 booster shots. And we will issue guidance as soon as it becomes available," said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

DPHSS will have partner entities in the booster shot program, including the Guam National Guard, which has been operating the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

"We will begin once we receive our authorization from our lead agency, DPHSS," Guam National Guard spokesperson Capt. Mark Scott said on Tuesday.

According to the CDC, the booster shots can be given as long as at least six months has elapsed since the second shot in a two-dose series.

Vaccination on island started in December 2020, with priority at the time given to essential health care workers and the elderly.

The CDC recommends a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for essential workers such as health care professionals, the elderly and people 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

People who are eligible to get the Pfizer booster shot, according to the CDC, are those who got their second Pfizer dose at least six months ago and are:

65 years old and older;

living in a long-term care setting;

18–64 years old with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, obesity, chronic kidney or lung disease, cancer and heart conditions, among other things; or

18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission, including essential and health care workers such as doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, congregate care staff, teachers and day care workers.

The CDC said, while it's taken a step related to booster shots, this will not distract from the most important focus of primary COVID-19 vaccination in the United States and around the world.

In Guam, more than 87%, or about 118,800 eligible residents, have been vaccinated fully against COVID-19. Of those, nearly 59%, or about 69,900 people, were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer doses.