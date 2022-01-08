Booster shots open to kids 12-15 as GDOE schools see a rise in cases

In addition to allowing some Guam children 5 to 11 years old to get their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services announced the expansion of boosters to adolescents 12 to 15 years old as new infections have increased to triple digits in recent days.

Public Health's move followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to allow "moderately or severely immunocompromised 5-to-11-year-olds to receive additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to complete the primary series, with a total of three doses."

Only the Pfizer booster vaccine is authorized now for those 12 to 15 years old.

This comes about a month after the booster shots were approved for those 16 to 17 years old.

At a press briefing Thursday, interim chief medical officer Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero of the Department of Public Health and Social Services said if there's a spread of COVID-19 cases in schools, this could be seen in three to four days if it's caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus and about four to five days if it's the delta variant.

The Guam Department of Education reported nine new cases of COVID-19 among students Thursday, up from two Wednesday.

The omicron variant has not been confirmed on Guam, DPHSS officials said Thursday.

Leon Guerrero said it's "still pretty much safe to go to school."

Private school 'issue'

He, did say, however, that one private school had an "issue."

Leon Guerrero said a teacher in this particular private school "allowed the kids not to wear masks and roamed around the class."

"And that's where a high percentage of kids got it and got it from the schools, but usually kids are getting it from home," Leon Guerrero said.

As of Wednesday, 130,0076 residents 5 years and older were fully vaccinated, out of the 153,836 estimated population based on the 2020 census.

Of these fully vaccinated residents, 40,642 people also received booster shots.