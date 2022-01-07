Guam children 5 to 11 years old can now get their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots, giving them an extra dose of protection as they return to school and in the midst of an uptick in cases the past few weeks.

This is after the Department of Public Health and Social Services adapted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for expanded booster eligibility.

Guam residents also can now get their Pfizer booster shot five months after their second dose, instead of waiting six months.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

DPHSS interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero on Jan. 5 signed the standing order adapting CDC's shorter wait time for the Pfizer booster shot.

"The booster dose interval recommendations for people who received the (Johnson & Johnson) Janssen or Moderna vaccine has not changed," Leon Guerrero said in the standing order.

The same Jan. 5 order also follows the CDC's recommendation to allow "moderately or severely immunocompromised 5-11 year olds receive additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to complete the primary series, with a total of three doses."

The additional dose is to be 28 days after the second dose, DPHSS said.

Expanded

On Thursday, DPHSS also announced expanding the COVID-19 boosters to adolescents 12 to 15 years old.

At this time, only the Pfizer booster vaccine is authorized and recommended for those 12 to 15 years old.

This comes about a month after the booster shots were opened to those 16 to 17 years old.

At a DPHSS press briefing Thursday, Leon Guerrero said the department has not seen an increase in new cases among school-aged children since classes resumed only this week after the holiday break.

If there's a spread, he said, this could be seen in three to four days if it's an omicron variant and about four to five days if it's the delta variant.

Omicron is not confirmed on Guam, DPHSS officials said Thursday.

Leon Guerrero said it's "still pretty much safe to go to school."

1 private school 'issue'

He, however, said one private school did have an "issue."

Leon Guerrero said a teacher in this particular private school "allowed the kids not to wear mask and roamed around the class."

"And that's where a high percentage of kids got it and got it from the schools but usually kids are getting it from home," Leon Guerrero said.

As of Wednesday, 130,0076 residents 5 years old and older were fully vaccinated, out of the 153,836 estimated population based on the 2020 Census.

Of these fully vaccinated residents, 40,642 also received their booster shots.