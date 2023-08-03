Bordallo appointed Corrections director

Fred Bordallo was appointed to serve as the acting director of the Department of Corrections.

In the four months since the death of DOC Director Robert "Bob" Camacho, the island's prison has seen two directors appointed, the first being Joseph Carbullido and now Bordallo, whose first day on the job was Tuesday.

Bordallo, a former chief of the Guam Police Department, told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday he was still processing and was appreciative of the appointment made by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"I'm just really excited and looking at helping the agency, the department, move forward in its mission," said Bordallo.

He said he's been preparing by reading media reports about DOC, getting input from employees and being briefed by Carbullido.

Bordallo said he has experience in corrections. After graduating from Marine Corps boot camp, he worked as a corrections specialist in the Navy.

"The philosophy of the naval corrections service is to be firm, fair and professional, and that's what I believe the public expects of all individuals who are officers and employees of the Department of Corrections," said Bordallo.

He said that philosophy will ensure inmates and detainees are safe, secure and treated in a humane way.

Changes

Bordallo said he's looked at changing how the Internal Affairs Section at DOC operates.

After looking at the organizational chart, Bordallo said he realized Internal Affairs was reporting to the deputy director. He wants to make it so administrative issues are reported to the director.

"It's very critical that the Internal Affairs Section – the one that does the investigations and administrative investigations of employees – reports directly to me," Bordallo said.

He also expressed interest in starting a reserve program for corrections officers, which is similar to what he did as GPD chief.

"There's never been any discussions, but out in the community there are a lot of retired corrections officers or parole officers, and I'm just wondering if any of them may be interested in any nonprofit organization, an association of corrections officers for Guam," Bordallo added.

Warden

Last month, leaked documents obtained by the Post alleged that DOC Warden Alan Borja frequently and repeatedly harassed a female employee over the past year and a half. Since the story was published, the Post hasn't received a comment regarding the documents.

Bordallo stated Borja remains the warden and couldn't comment on the allegations due to it being a personnel issue. He said harassment is something he takes "very seriously."

"We have a sexual harassment policy ... and that has to be followed and complied with," Bordallo said. "Every person, whether subordinate or supervisor and anyone in a leadership position, is held to the highest standard."

The Post also inquired with Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin if the decision to appoint Bordallo was influenced by the allegations against Borja.

"No," Paco-San Agustin told the Post. "Mr. Bordallo is well-qualified to serve as the director of the Department of Corrections and Mr. Carbullido returned to his classified post with the Guam Police Department."

According to Post files, Carbullido is employed with GPD and was on a detailed assignment to lead DOC following the death of Camacho.

Sen. Chris Barnett, the chair of public safety in the Legislature, told the Post he still intends to bring in DOC officials to discuss the leaked documents.

"Acting Director Bordallo tells me he will be reviewing Warden Borja's case with new eyes," Barnett stated. "I appreciate that, but I still plan on bringing DOC back to the Legislature after we conclude budget session."