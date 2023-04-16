University of Guam President Thomas Krise honored Guam’s longest-serving member of Congress, former Del. Madeleine Bordallo, with the UOG President’s Medal on March 28 in Washington, D.C., according to an announcement from the university.

Krise, along with Senior Vice President and Provost Anita Borja Enriquez, Del. James Moylan, and other dignitaries joined members of the Guam Society of America and UOG alumni at The Wharf in D.C. for the presentation, the announcement stated.

The President's Medal, or Milåyan Presidenten, recognizes individuals who demonstrate the spirit of the mission of UOG by way of their significant service to the communities in which they live, according to UOG.

Bordallo became the first woman to serve as Guam’s delegate in the U.S. Congress in 2003, a post she served in until 2019.