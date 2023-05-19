Bordallo on sister Ysrael's impact

Diana Ysrael, an accomplished businesswoman, pillar of the Guam health community, inspiration to her children, and wife of the late Alfred Ysrael, died peacefully in Virginia on Monday with her children and siblings by her side, according to her sister Madeleine Bordallo.

“I was with her for maybe about 40 minutes and we talked. She could hear, but couldn’t speak. I knew she was very, very ill, but she died peacefully that very same day,” said Bordallo. “She died in the home of her daughter, Liz. There she stayed for probably a couple of years. She was all right at times, and toward the end she became weaker. But I was just very, very elated that I was able to see her before she died and able to attend the Mass."

Two years older than Diana Ysrael, Bordallo, who will be 90 later this month, said she and her sister always got along, although their life paths went in different directions.

On Wednesday, Diana Ysrael's family gathered to celebrate her life at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

“What was such a beautiful sight for me to see was that with her at the time she died were all her children: Michael Ysrael, Liz, Mariana, Cathy and Donna. And also my brother James and myself,” Bordallo said. “It was beautiful. She was a beautiful woman. We were quite different. I was more outgoing, probably, and got involved with politics, whereas my sister spent all her life taking care of her children, being with them even when they were grown and in college. She was kind of a stay-at-home, although she was a very successful businesswoman."

An accomplished woman, Diana Ysrael, a former nurse, owned a successful children’s clothing store and gave back to the community she loved by becoming one of Guam Memorial Hospital’s biggest supporters after her time working at the hospital.

'The early days on Guam'

"I was so happy that I was able to be with her and talk with her, and we reminisced about the early days on Guam. We came to Guam in 1948. I graduated from (George Washington High School) in 1951. But when I first came to Guam, GW was in Sinajana, where C.L. Taitano (Elementary School) now stands. My sister was a little younger. When we went back to the states, she graduated from Holy Angels Academy in Minnesota. She became a nurse with a science degree and I remember she was very fortunate to be able to work at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and accompanied Dr. Mayo on his daily visits to patients. She had a very colorful life,” Bordallo said.

When she wasn’t traveling the world, she lived in Tamuning with her husband and children.

"She had always lived in Tamuning with her husband, Alfred Ysrael, and they traveled a great deal and also went around the world with their children. Their children also attended very good schools in the United States and in Europe, and they all ended up very successful,” Bordallo said.

Bordallo recalled memories from their childhood days, arriving on Guam by boat in 1948.

“The moment we got into the Jeep, and we saw all the warm weather … and palm trees and all that, we fell in love. And then we went to a fiesta and I remember that it was in Inalåhan. Oh, we thought we died and went to heaven - all the food, everything! We came from a very structured family in Minnesota and (we were) never able to get out among the people like that," said Bordallo.

“I probably got into trouble more often than she did. She was very loving, kind, very close to my mother and father.”

Volunteerism

GMH Volunteers Association President Toni Pecon was saddened to hear of Diana Ysrael’s death, as she noted some of the contributions Diana Ysrael made to help improve health care on the island.

”Mrs. Ysrael and her family touched so many lives on Guam. In 2020, The Ysrael Foundation donated $250,000 to the GMH Volunteers Association on behalf of Mrs. Diana Ysrael as a humanitarian gesture made in her name,” Pecon said.

Ysrael’s donation was the biggest single donation the volunteer association has ever received, Pecon said.

“The moneys were used specifically for the COVID-19 pandemic needs at GMH. May Mrs. Ysrael’s family, including her sister, Mrs. Madeleine Bordallo - a GMHVA lifetime member - be comforted by her many loving memories and God’s graces,” Pecon said.