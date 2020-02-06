After sitting as a Superior Court Judge for the last 22 years, Michael Bordallo will start his new position as District Court Magistrate Judge on Friday.

Bordallo was recommended by a merit selection panel made up of attorneys and community members were appointed to review all applications and recommend who they believed was best qualified to serve as magistrate judge.

District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood announced the appointment on Thursday.

As magistrate judge Bordallo will be assigned a broad range of both civil and criminal case duties. He handles all felony proceedings and pretrial management of felony cases, including all felony guilty plea proceedings.

He is responsible for full civil case pretrial management, including settlement conferences and some case dispositive motions as well as the petty offense and misdemeanor caseload arising in the district.

Bordallo received a B.B.A. in 1983 and a J.D. in 1987 from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.