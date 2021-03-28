Lawmakers spent a little over half an hour Monday, March 22, hearing testimony on Resolution 38-36, which would express support for H.R. 1, known as the For the People Act of 2021.

The U.S. House of Representatives measure proposes major voting reforms, and includes the creation of a congressional task force that will explore voting rights issues in the territories and recommend changes for full and equal voting rights for citizens living in the territories, including the election of the president and vice president.

Melvin Won-Pat Borja, the executive director of the Commission on Decolonization and president of the Department of CHamoru Affairs, urged lawmakers to consider the implications of seeking equal voting rights when paired against the backdrop of Guam's self-determination and decolonization initiatives.

"I am not asserting that there is no value in equal representation and access to national voting rights for Guam - I don't think anyone is asserting that Guam and other U.S. territories could not benefit from national voting rights. ... If Guam was granted national voting rights, would that then usurp the self-determination and decolonization we have fought so long to achieve?" Borja said. "If we are allowed to vote for president, would that mean we are now equal and that there no longer exists a need to self-determine or to decolonize? ... If the federal government already asserts that Guam is self-governing without these rights. What more if we are granted them?"

According to Borja, Guam's political issues require acknowledgement of political injustice and need to be addressed at a fundamental policy level, not through another "political band-aid," which is how he described the 1949 Guam Congress walkout and the subsequent adoption of the Organic Act of Guam. While these garnered much needed attention and political action, they did not resolve Guam's political status issues and only created another avenue for resolution, Borja said.

"National voting rights, like the extension of (U.S.) citizenship to CHamorus in Guam, must only be seen as improvement and not a solution," he said.

Borja urged lawmakers to explore other avenues for political empowerment, but asked that if the Legislature adopts the resolution, that language supporting Guam's self-determination and decolonization be considered.

Rick Arriola Perez, who testified on various provisions of H.R. 1 as a private citizen, noted that the delegates for Guam and the CNMI were not co-sponsors of the bill.

"Not one amendment introduced into the House had a Guam representative or a CNMI representative and I think those omissions are telling," Perez said. "It's important to know that there is no basis that Guam was involved directly in that."

Speaker Therese Terlaje said she agreed with the testimony, particularly Borja's comment that voting rights cannot be the end goal.

"It cannot give us justice ... and for self-determination, it does not equal that. So I do support a very comprehensive approach not just to our change in status but to our self-determination once and for all," Terlaje said.

Sen. Telo Taitague said the Legislature will have to find a "happy medium" with the resolution.

Sen. Telena Nelson, who introduced the resolution, recessed the hearing with the anticipation of gathering more voices from the community at a later time.

H.R. 1 passed the House in March and awaits action in the Senate.