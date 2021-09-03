Ignatius Malur, of Sinajana, was getting ready to head to work at a construction site around 4 a.m. Thursday when he received a phone call no parent wants.

He was asked to go to Naval Hospital Guam because one of his sons had been involved in a car crash and was taken to the closest hospital.

He said his gut feeling was that of utmost fear about what he would find.

When he reached the hospital, he learned two of his family members are gone.

One of them is his son. The other is his nephew.

Austin Malur, 25, the son who once told his father he wanted to be a dad himself one day, was killed in the crash on Route 4 in Chalan Pago.

Jalvin Retoglig, 21, who was attending the University of Guam, and was the son of Ignatius Malur's sister, also died in the crash.

It happened after midnight Thursday, near Our Lady Of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church.

The two young men were heading north in a green Toyota Echo when the car ran off the road and crashed into a concrete utility pole, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The Guam Fire Department received a 911 call reporting the crash at 12:56 a.m. Thursday, according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokesperson.

GFD medics performed CPR on the men as they were rushed to Naval Hospital Guam, Chargualaf said.

Cousins supported their family

The two cousins were co-workers at a food distribution company in Harmon. They usually worked late shifts, Ignatius Malur said.

Often, they'd come home close to midnight, Ignatius Malur said, but on the night of the crash, they might have stopped somewhere between work and home in Sinajana.

"Austin was a very energetic boy," his dad said.

Austin Malur was a graduate of George Washington High School who dreamt of becoming a hotel supervisor one day, his dad said.

Retoglig graduated from high school in Yap state, in the Federated States of Micronesia, and went to live with the Malur family while attending UOG.

"Both were very caring and giving for our family in their way. Whenever they had a chance, they would buy food and drinks for us, and just always sharing what they had," said Jelcy Malur, the only sister of Austin Malur.

"They had their moments, but they never failed to think about supporting our family," the sister said.

When they were not working, the cousins loved to go to the beach and just hang out with friends and family, Ignatius Malur said.

Rosary and burial plans

After he confirmed the identities of his son and nephew at the Navy hospital, Ignatius Malur said he collected the personal belongings of the two men at the crash site.

Car parts were seen strewn around the site hours after the crash. The concrete power pole showed scratch marks and paint marks from the light green car.

Ignatius Malur also took on the difficult task of calling his sister Teresita, the mother of 21-year-old Jalvin Retoglig, in Yap. Both of Retoglig's parents remain in Yap state.

Rosary is being held for the two cousins, but it will be kept private and within the immediate family, as a safety precaution in light of COVID-19.

The Malur family plans to bury Austin in Guam.

The cousin who died in the same crash will be flown back home to Yap.