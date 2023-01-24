‘Bow Ties for Wishes’ gala will be held next month for Make-A-Wish

In honor of the late Dr. Chris Perez, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands will kick off the year with the first-ever “Bow Ties for Wishes” benefit to be held Feb. 16.

The event was put on hold due to pandemic-related restrictions, but is now making its debut with the blessing of Perez’s son and daughter and the support of the foundation’s board members.

“We’ve been trying to get off the ground for at least five years now,” Eric Tydingco, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish, told The Guam Daily Post. “In honor of one of our former board members, the late Dr. Chris Perez.”

Even up until his final days, Perez was devoted to helping children in need and, at his behest, items from his estate were bequeathed to the Make-A-Wish foundation he served.

“He wanted to have his timepieces and other items from his estate to be used to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation,” Tydingco said.

According to Tydingco, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, Lorraine Okada and Benita Manglona served on the Make-A-Wish board with Perez.

“They have been trying to get this off the ground. Things come up,” Tydingco said. “We were actually set for launch in March of 2020 when COVID hit.”

He shared that those who knew Perez knew how much he loved wearing bow ties.

“That was his signature look,” Tydingco said. And to recognize his dedication to the community, this event was born.

Perez served on the board of directors at Make-A-Wish for nearly a decade.

“He knew the power of a wish,” said Tydingco. “He knew how important it was. How a wish was important for the well-being of a child in helping to fight their illness.”

The event will be a five-course dinner at Capitol Kitchen on Feb. 16. There are only 150 seats available, so seating will be limited. Live entertainment will be present throughout the evening.

There will be four timepieces at the event. Three will be up for silent auction, with the last high-end piece up for live auction.

“Dr. Perez’s fondness for luxury timepieces is evident with rare watches from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega, Girard Perregaux, Breguet and others,” states a release from Make-A-Wish.

The foundation is hoping local watch aficionados will “bring their open hearts and wallets” to the auction.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Guam and CNMI. Attire for this event is business casual, and attendees are encouraged to wear a bow tie to receive a gift.

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/bowtiesforwishes.

Make-A-Wish will continue hosting the “Bow Ties for Wishes” event for at least a few more years as all items donated come directly from the estate of Dr. Chris Perez.