The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries on Monday urged Guamanians to be on the lookout for box jellyfish. Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats.

Box jellyfish could be in Guam waters or wash up on the shore from April 3-5. Both box jellyfish and Indo-Pacific man-o-wars can sting even if they're on the sand and dead, the division stated.

Box jellyfish are several inches long with tentacles that can reach 6-8 feet. The stings from this species of jellyfish are among the more dangerous types.

If box jellyfish or Indo-Pacific man-o-wars are seen, notify DAWR Fisheries at 735-0289/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.