Box jellyfish expected in Guam waters

OUCH: Clusters of jellyfish were seen in the water and along Guam's eastern and northern shores, including hundreds that washed up on the beach on Dec. 23, 2020. Beachgoers are urged to look out for jellyfish during the first week of April. They still sting even when they wash up on the shores. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

 David Castro

The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries on Monday urged Guamanians to be on the lookout for box jellyfish. Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats.

Box jellyfish could be in Guam waters or wash up on the shore from April 3-5. Both box jellyfish and Indo-Pacific man-o-wars can sting even if they're on the sand and dead, the division stated.

Box jellyfish are several inches long with tentacles that can reach 6-8 feet. The stings from this species of jellyfish are among the more dangerous types.

If box jellyfish or Indo-Pacific man-o-wars are seen, notify DAWR Fisheries at 735-0289/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.

