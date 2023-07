The Guam Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources warn people to be on the lookout for box jellyfish.

Box jellies can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats.

Box jellyfish are anticipated July 9-13. Box jellyfish can sting even if washed up on the beach and dead.

If box jellyfish are seen, please notify the Guam Department of Agriculture. Call 735-0289/94/, 735-3982 or e-mail brent.tibbatts@doag.guam.gov.