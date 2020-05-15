A 12-year-old boy and his grandfather are among the latest diagnosed with the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

The child was seen at the Guam Regional Medical City on Wednesday when he tested positive, according to Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lilian Perez-Posadas.

Patients who are tested at GRMC, the non-COVID hospital, who test positive for the virus are instructed to report to GMH.

However, Perez-Posadas said the child’s grandfather apparently took him back home.

She said it was later that day the hospital realized the child never went to GMH.

“So, they reached out and around midnight Thursday the grandfather brought the child to the emergency room. The grandfather was then tested and he came back positive,” she said.

Both are currently in stable condition and being monitored in the government sponsored isolation facility.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guam is now at 154 after two new cases were reported Thursday night, according to the Joint Information Center.

On May 14, JIC officials had taken off one confirmed case from the total count.

The patient initially tested positive at the Guam Regional Medical City, but later retested negative during a confirmatory test, said governor’s press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

“Following guidance from the Governor’s Physicians Advisory Group, the case initially removed from the overall count yesterday was re-classified as a probable case. A probable case is defined as a case that has been clinically diagnosed with COVID-19, regardless of laboratory result,” the news release states.

Perez-Posadas confirms that adult patient is being monitored at GMH.

The total positive cases include five deaths and 124 recoveries.

There are 25 people with active cases of COVID-19 who are in isolation.