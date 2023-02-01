Boy, 14, arrested in alleged threat to Sinajana school

A minor was taken into custody Tuesday in relation to an alleged threat posted on social media against Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School.

Early Tuesday morning, the BBMCS administration, out of an abundance of caution, closed the Sinajana school's doors, citing concern for the school community.

The school's administrators became aware Monday of a story apparently posted by a BBMCS student on social media which “appeared to show several handguns and was believed to be a threat to school safety."

“That same evening, school administrators announced the suspension of school operations given safety concerns,” the school noted in an update.

Juvenile Investigative Service detectives immediately began to work on the case and the next day were able to track down a 14-year-old student.

"The male minor was located and interviewed, where he admitted to re-posting existing photos of firearms from the internet onto his personal Instagram account as a story,” the Guam Police Department stated in a release. “The male minor was taken into custody for Terroristic Conduct and Unsworn Falsification. He was subsequently processed and confined at the Department of Youth Affairs."

The Archdiocese of Agana said the school will advise parents, students, staff and faculty of updates to school operations accordingly.