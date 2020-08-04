Boy, 14, held after car chase

A 14-year-old boy is in Department of Youth Affairs custody following a robbery complaint, reports of two stolen vehicles and a police chase that resulted in a crash on Sunday, stated GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

A gold Kia Sportage was reported stolen around 7:15 a.m. Sunday from the parking lot of the New Fresh Bread Bakery in Dededo.

Officers learned a 14-year-old was in the vehicle and was instructed to get out, but the juvenile suspect drove off.

During the course of the investigation, a second stolen vehicle complaint involving a blue Kia Sedona Taxi was reported around 9 a.m. at the New Yes Market in Yigo.

As officers concluded their investigation at the New Fresh Bread Bakery, officers saw a blue Kia Sedona taxi passing by on Route 28, Ysengsong Road, in Dededo.

While police started chasing the stolen taxi, the suspect "intentionally collided with two marked patrol cruisers and another vehicle in the Dededo area," police stated.

Officers were later able to apprehend the minor on Chichirica Street in Dededo.

The 14-year-old suspect was later transported to the Dededo Precinct Command where GPD’s Juvenile Investigation Section was activated.

The 14-year-old boy was later taken into custody by juvenile investigators on suspicion of:

• robbery;

• aggravated assault;

• reckless driving;

• leaving the scene of an accident with property damages and injuries;

• theft of a motor vehicle;

• theft;

• eluding a police officer;

• driving without a driver's license;

• crimes against the community; and

• resisting arrest.

The boy was subsequently confined at the Department of Youth Affairs. This case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.