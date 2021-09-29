Boy, 16, among fatalities linked to COVID-19

A 16-year-old boy who wasn't vaccinated was among three more fatalities related to COVID-19 and confirmed on Tuesday evening by the Joint Information Center.

The youngest Guam fatality linked to the coronavirus was a 10-year-old boy who died in September 2020 and became the 26th fatality linked to the virus that causes COVID-19.

• The teen became the 193rd COVID-19-related fatality on Guam. The boy died at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 26. He had underlying health conditions and had tested positive for the coronavirus on the day he died.

• The 194th fatality occurred at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Sept. 26. The patient was reported to be a 43-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 18.

• The 195th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Sept. 28. The patient was a 71-year-old man. He was reported to be unvaccinated and to have had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for the coronavirus on the day he died.

“The passing of a loved one is never easy and (first gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio) and I offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to their families during this most difficult time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To all those who have lost someone to this virus, keep their memories close in your hearts and honor them through continued vigilance.”

Guam has reported 45 COVID-19-linked deaths over the last 28 days. The 150th death linked to COVID-19 on Guam was reported on Sept. 1.

70 hospitalized

Guam Memorial Hospital reported 37 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Twenty-six patients were at GRMC and seven were at Naval Hospital Guam.

Thirty-seven of the hospitalized patients were unvaccinated.

Ten patients were in the hospitals' intensive care units and seven of them were on ventilators to help them breathe, according to JIC.

Emergency declaration extended

The governor also extended the public health emergency for another month, through the end of October.

169 new cases

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,659 tests performed on Monday. Twenty-eight cases were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 14,705 officially reported cases, 195 deaths, 3,361 cases in active isolation, and 11,149 not in active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 22.2. The government of Guam has said a CAR Score of 2.5 is considered safe.

Vaccination rate exceeds 87%

As of Tuesday, a total of 119,017 people, or 87.32% of Guam’s eligible population age 12 and older, have been fully vaccinated. This percentage includes 10,318 fully vaccinated residents between the ages of 12 and 17, and 108,699 fully vaccinated adults.