Boy, 16, charged as adult in burglary, theft of cars

A teen who was identified by Guam police as a suspect in the burglary reported at a Tamuning home last December has been arrested.

Robinson Kenneth, 16, also known as 2Ching and Robby, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, and criminal trespass as a misdemeanor in the Superior Court of Guam.

He was charged as an adult.

According to court documents, the victims told police on Dec. 13, 2020, that two cars and several items had been stolen from their property.

Authorities were only able to locate the suspect on Tuesday.

He allegedly admitted to police that he went into the home with another suspect. The second suspect was not identified in charging documents filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

He told officers they went into the residence with the intent to take items before both took off with two of the victims' cars, documents state.

The cars were later found in a local business parking lot where the suspects had ditched them, documents state.

He also allegedly told officers he took several items from inside the stolen cars.