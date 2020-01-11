Boy, 16, arrested in Harmon stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been placed under arrest after he allegedly stabbed a woman at the Hemlani’s Apartment Complex on Adrian Sanchez street in Harmon on Thursday.

The teen was taken into custody by the Guam Police Department’s Juvenile Investigation Division and charged with aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and for underage consumption of alcohol.

According to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao, police responded to the scene after a woman who confronted a group that was drinking alcohol at the apartment complex was stabbed.

The victim suffered cuts to her arms and face. She was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not said what weapon was used in the alleged stabbing or if officers were able to recover it at the scene.

The teen is being held at the Department of Youth Affairs.