Boy, grandpa test positive for COVID-19

A 12-year-old boy and his grandfather are among the latest to be diagnosed with the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

The child was seen at Guam Regional Medical City on Wednesday when he tested positive, according to Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

Patients who are tested at GRMC and test positive for the virus are instructed to report to GMH. The local government had designated GRMC as the COVID-19-free hospital.

However, Perez-Posadas said the child’s grandfather apparently took him back home.

She said it was later that day the hospital realized the child never went to GMH.

“So, they reached out and, around midnight Thursday, the grandfather brought the child to the emergency room. The grandfather was then tested and he came back positive,” she said.

Both are in stable condition and being monitored in the government-sponsored isolation facility.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guam is now at 154 after two new cases were reported Thursday night, according to the government's Joint Information Center.

On May 14, JIC officials had removed one confirmed case from the total count.

The patient initially tested positive at Guam Regional Medical City, but later retested negative during a confirmatory test, said governor’s press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The total positive cases include five deaths and 124 recoveries. Twenty-five patients have active cases of COVID-19 and are in isolation.

“Following guidance from the Governor’s Physicians Advisory Group, the case initially removed from the overall count yesterday was reclassified as a probable case. A probable case is defined as a case that has been clinically diagnosed with COVID-19, regardless of laboratory result,” the news release stated.

Perez-Posadas confirmed that the adult patient is being monitored at GMH.