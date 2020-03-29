Boy, 13, in custody for burglary, curfew violation

Around 3:50 a.m. Friday, the Guam Police Department responded to a call at S&S Apartments in Maite. While en route, officers received information that two male minors were seen trying to open doors to parked cars at the apartment complex parking lot, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.

When officers reached Titires Street, they saw two boys running toward Old GW Road in Maite. They were able to apprehend one of the boys, who they took to the Central Precinct Command where he was placed in the custody of juvenile investigators for several offenses, including burglary, theft of property, curfew violation and eluding an officer.

The 13-year-old was later confined at the Department of Youth Affairs.

A report on the boy has been sent to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution. However, the case remains open as juvenile investigators work to find the second suspect identified, Tapao stated.