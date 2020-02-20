The Boy Scouts of America’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Tuesday does impact the growing number of sex abuse lawsuits filed against the organization to include the cases on Guam. The cases are already in the process of being transferred and combined with all of the pending sex abuse claims against BSA.
The bankruptcy case, filed in Delaware, will allow the Boy Scouts to bring all of the lawsuits into one court and try to negotiate a settlement, rather than using the organization’s funds to fight each case in court, which might leave some victims with nothing, according to Reuters.
Guam attorney Patrick Civille, who represents BSA on Guam, filed a notice of the transfer of the Guam cases to the Delaware District Court.
Additionally, he states in court documents an injunction is now in effect which suspends, among other things, the commencement or continuation of a judicial, administrative or other action or proceedings against the BSA including any efforts being made to obtain possession of or exercise control over property of the Boy Scouts.
A temporary freeze has been in place for the sex abuse cases on Guam to allow the parties to engage in mediation.
In May 2019, eight Guam cases against BSA were settled. Attorneys Kevin Fowler and Anthony Perez represented the plaintiffs who alleged they were sexually abused while participating in Boy Scout outings on Guam decades ago.
BSA also settled and paid 44 child sex abuse lawsuits for an undisclosed amount of money in August 2019 and 13 more the following month. Attorney Michael Berman represented those plaintiffs. He told the Post on Wednesday that he has two clients who recently filed for claims whose cases will be impacted by the bankruptcy filing.
During a December 2019 status hearing in the federal court, attorney Delia Lujan-Wolff, who represents certain plaintiffs, told the court that mediation efforts between BSA and her clients were unsuccessful.
"We've exhausted efforts to settle against the Boy Scouts," said Lujan-Wolff, during that hearing. "We would like to proceed against the Boy Scouts."
Another status hearing has been set for April 3.
Many of the sex abuse lawsuits involving former members of the clergy await resolution in the Archdiocese of Agana’s bankruptcy filing and through mediation and settlement negotiations. A hearing on those cases is scheduled for Feb. 21.