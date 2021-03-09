Guam survivors of sexual abuse in the Boy Scouts of America, along with survivors in other parts of the country, stand to get about $6,000 per claimant under the BSA's proposal to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Survivors and their attorneys have objected to the Boy Scouts' revised plan.

Attorney Delia Lujan Wolff, who represents more than 70 survivors of Boy Scout child sexual abuse on Guam, on Wednesday said "the amended plan is the latest example of the Boy Scouts of America's and local councils' continued failure to protect survivors of child sexual abuse."

"Their focus should be on making survivors whole again and keeping scouts safe, instead of getting out of bankruptcy and escaping liability as quickly and cheaply as possible," Wolff said. "The amended plan is not the end of this story."

The Boy Scouts' revised reorganization plan proposes to pay about $220 million and for its local councils to collectively contribute at least $300 million toward survivors of child sexual abuse.

Since about 85,000 survivors of child sexual abuse filed timely claims in the bankruptcy case, including more than 80 from Guam, the amended plan proposes paying an average of about $6,000 per survivor.

That figure, however, assumes that every claimant would receive an equal amount, which is not guaranteed.

These amounts still do not include those from the BSA or its local councils' insurance policies.

Most of the BSA child sexual abuse survivors on Guam were allegedly abused by scoutmaster Louis Brouillard, who also served as a Catholic priest on Guam from 1948 to 1981.

Survivor: BSA didn't protect scouts

One of those survivors of Brouillard's abuse is Morgan Wade Paul, one of nine men appointed by the Office of the U.S. Trustee on the Official Tort Claimants Committee.

Wolff represents Paul, who is now a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel living in Virginia after growing up on Guam.

"At 12 years old, I was sexually abused in the mid-1970s by a scoutmaster in Guam's Boy Scouts of America program," Paul said at a committee town hall on Feb. 11, based on an official transcript of the event.

Paul said all of Guam's 80-plus abuse victims know the name of the scoutmaster since nearly 80 of them were his victims at one time or another.

"That's 25 years of one scoutmaster child sexual predator being able to victimize 80-plus kids on Guam. All because the BSA did not take the appropriate steps to protect its scouts," Paul said.

Since March 2020, Paul has been working to represent the interest of survivors of BSA child sexual abuses, not just on Guam but around the world.

Guam attorney Michael Berman, of Berman O'Connor & Mann, also filed seven claims against the Boy Scouts in its bankruptcy case.

Outside of Guam, Chicago attorneys representing some 4,000 BSA child sexual abuse claimants, said the BSA proposal grossly undercompensates victims nationwide.

Hurley McKenna and Mertz, in a statement, said the plan fails to articulate how BSA will remedy the wrongs of the past.

"BSA's local councils have billions and billions of dollars in cash and land, but BSA will only ask the councils to contribute $300 million. This is not enough given the horrors of what happened to the men I represent," it said.