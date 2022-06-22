Boy Scouts says it's not contributing $55M to Guam clergy sex abuse trust fund

The Boy Scouts of America said it is not contributing $55 million to a Guam clergy sex abuse trust fund, adding that this should be made clear in order not to mislead survivors of priest sexual assaults.

Without a $55 million contribution from the Boy Scouts, Guam clergy abuse survivors could be looking at a settlement of between $37 million and $52 million instead of up to $107 million under a current proposal.

The Archdiocese of Agana may, at the most, claim an interest in a narrow set of Boy Scouts insurance policies between 1976 and 1983, the Boy Scouts said.

The Boy Scouts' filing, through attorney Patrick Civille, is the latest objection to the archdiocese and its creditors committee's joint disclosure statement and plan to get the archdiocese out of bankruptcy.

Part of all this is a proposed settlement with more than 270 survivors of Guam clergy sexual assaults dating back to the 1950s.

But Civille said the plan and disclosure statement are "not just ill-founded," but are "dangerously misleading."

The Boy Scouts counsel told the court that the disclosure statement should not be approved in its current form because it fails to provide adequate information the Bankruptcy Code requires, and "inherently misleads creditors by describing a Plan that is patently unconfirmable."

The plan provides for the distribution of assets contributed by the Boy Scouts to the trust for survivors of clergy sexual assaults, amounting to $55 million.

"However, the BSA is making no such contributions," Civille said. "The Disclosure Statement must make clear that no such BSA contribution is contemplated under the BSA Plan or expected."

Priest and scoutmaster

Most of the clergy sex abuse claims in the archdiocese's bankruptcy case involved Father Louis Brouillard, who also served as a scoutmaster for much of his stay in Guam, from his ordination on the island in 1948 until his return to Minnesota in 1981.

Brouillard, before his death in 2018, admitted to sexually abusing minors during his years in Guam.

Civille said the archdiocese and creditors' joint disclosure statement made no mention of the fact that prior to 1976, BSA insurance policies did not provide coverage for any chartered organizations.

Instead, they identify substantially all BSA insurance policies issued in or before 1983, including those that existed prior to 1976, the BSA attorney said.

Civille said the archdiocese may, at most, assert an interest in only a narrow set of insurance policies between 1976 and 1983, and its interest would be subject to prior depletion and existing defenses.

"In particular, based on available information, the BSA believes that the majority of 'Brouillard claims' would predate the Debtor's coverage under the BSA Insurance Policies and thus cannot support a settlement of BSA Insurance Policies," Civille said.

Conflicts

The Boy Scouts has its pending bankruptcy case in Delaware, also as a result of sexual abuse claims involving scoutmasters and others associated with scouting activities.

Civille said the joint archdiocese and creditors committee disclosure statement and plan directly conflicts with the BSA plan in its own bankruptcy case, as well as with executed BSA insurance settlements.

While the archdiocese has yet to settle abuse claims, the Boy Scouts has already settled with a number of Guam abuse claimants. The settlement amounts have not been disclosed.

The Boy Scouts said it also reserves the right to object to any modifications or amendments of the disclosure statement or plan, among other things.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood of the District Court of Guam set a July 13 hearing on the disclosure statement and plan.

One of two insurers to the archdiocese, Continental Insurance Co., also filed objections to the disclosure statement, while the U.S. Trustees asked for amendments to it.